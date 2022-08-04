(Vergas)--Authorities in Otter Tail County have identified the victim in a fatal crash near Vergas. According to the report, George Hough, 70, of Elbow Lake, has been identified as the motorcyclist who died in a crash late last week.
Hough was reportedly riding his motorcycle eastbound on County Highway 4, southwest of Vergas, when he drifted over the center line and entered a ditch on the north side of the roadway. The motorcycle continued through the ditch and ended up crashing into Lawrence Lake.
According to officials, a bystander immediately helped pull Hough from the water before calling 911. First responders performed lifesaving efforts at the scene before Hough was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Authorities say Hough may have suffered a medical emergency before the crash.