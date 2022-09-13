(Sanford Township, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol and the Grant County Sheriff's Office are identifying the person killed in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon in Grant County. According to the report, the crash took place on Highway 79 and County Road 21 in Sanford Township southeast of Elbow Lake. A Chevrolet Impala, driven by Tyler David Stone, 18, of Hoffman, was reportedly traveling eastbound on Highway 79, while a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Dalton James Johnson, 23, of Brandon, was traveling westbound on Highway 79 when the two vehicles struck head on.
Johnson suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Prairie Ridge Hospital in Elbow Lake.
Officials are reporting that Stone was killed in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.