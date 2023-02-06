Vice President Kamala Harris visiting central Minnesota Thursday

(Vice President Kamala Harris picture courtesy: White House)

(St. Cloud, MN)--ice President Kamala Harris is visiting St. Cloud this week.  Harris will be in the area Thursday, February 9th.  She is expected to highlight electric vehicle usage in the city which hosted the Recharge St. Cloud Electric Vehicle Expo last summer.  The Vice President's visit will come just two days after President Biden's State of the Union address.

Tags