(Inver Grove Heights, MN) --The official state of Minnesota Veterans Day program took place in-person this year. The events began Friday morning with a community breakfast at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights. A program followed that featured remarks from state Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke and several elected officials. The event has been held virtually for the past two years because of the pandemic.
Locally, on Friday morning at 11:00 a.m. the Veterans Day Program took place at Reach Church in Alexandria. The program was organized by Owen Miller and featured the Pledge of Allegiance, an invocation, patriotic songs, a silent prayer, POW/MIA flag posting, remembrance prayer, Taps, and guest speaker Major General (R) Paul Rehkamp.
Following the Veterans Day Program, veterans were invited to the VFW in Alexandria for a free meal for area veterans.