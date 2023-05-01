(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they received a report of a vehicle on fire at 4978 County Rd 42 NE near Alexandria. The fire was reported by the property owner, Dustin Neu.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded along with the Alexandria Fire Department. Officials say that no one was injured and the fire yielded a total loss of one vehicle and moderate/severe damage to a detached shed and other vehicle parked on the property.
The fire remains under investigation