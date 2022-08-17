(Holmes City, MN)--On Tuesday evening, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a call of a UTV rollover near Holmes City west of Alexandria on Wild Rose Lane south of Hwy 27. The callers indicated they were driving by and saw the UTV in the ditch rolled over and determined a person was trapped underneath the UTV. The callers were able to roll it off the individual and began life saving measures. It was determined a short time later that the individual was dead.
The incident remains under investigation.