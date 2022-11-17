(Undated)--With the Christmas Holiday season drawing closer and closer, the U.S. Postal Service is looking for some volunteers. No, it isn't to deliver mail, but rather to help fulfill children's wishes this season with Operation Santa.
The USPS is now looking for people interested in adopting letters and to "play Santa." Each year, kids across the country mail letters to the North Pole hoping to reach Santa. Those letters are then collected by the postal service and added to a list.
To register to adopt a letter you can visit uspsoperationsanta.com.