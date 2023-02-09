(Undated)--The USDA says that farm sector profits are expected to fall this year. Officials say net farm income, a broad measure of profits, is forecast at $136.9 billion in calendar year 2023, a decrease of $25.9 billion (15.9 percent) relative to 2022 in nominal (not adjusted for inflation) dollars. This follows a forecast increase of $21.9 billion (15.5 percent), from $140.9 billion in 2021 to $162.7 billion in 2022. After adjusting for inflation, net farm income is forecast to decrease $30.5 billion (18.2 percent) in 2023 relative to 2022. Despite this expected decline, net farm income in 2023 would be 26.6 percent above its 20-year average (2002–2021) of $108.1 billion in inflation-adjusted dollars.
Net cash farm income is forecast at $150.6 billion in 2023, a decrease of $39.4 billion (20.7 percent) relative to 2022.