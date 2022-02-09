(Alexandria, Minn.) -- The death of an employee at the 3-M plant in Alexandria is under investigation.
The company says in a statement, "we are reaching out to the employee’s family to offer support, and our thoughts are with the employee’s family and friends.” No word on how the worker died. Alexandria police blotter indicated an employee was caught in a machine around 3:44 a-m Tuesday.
3-M officials say they are working closely with authorities as they conduct their investigation. The name of the victim has not been identified.