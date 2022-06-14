(Alexandria, MN)--Officials say a child is recovering after being pulled from a pool in Alexandria over the weekend. According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called to the Holiday Inn in Alexandria around 6:45 p.m. Saturday on a report of a six-year-old child drowning in a pool.
When they arrived, they found the child was already out of the pool and C-P-R had been started. The child was taken to a Alomere Health in Alexandria.
At last check the child was reported to be in critical condition.