(Alexandria, MN)--Unity Recovery held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, April 22 to celebrate its grand opening at 503 Hawthorne St., Ste. 55 in Alexandria. It is operated by Doug Paulson, who provides substance use disorder treatment and education in a small group setting, DWI classes, and more.
Unity Recovery services will be available to the public starting in May. More information can be found by searching Unity Recovery on Facebook or by calling 320-219-7474.
Ribbon Cuttings are a service offered by the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce. To learn more, email info@alexandriamn.org or call 320-763-3161.