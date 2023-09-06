(Alexandria, MN)--The Unity Foundation invites everyone to attend the Faith @ Work Lunch on Friday, Sept. 15 at the Holiday Inn from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased online or at the door. The event will feature Jaco Booyens who is a world-renowned speaker on the subject of domestic human trafficking.
All attendees must register by September 8 either at https://sept23fw.eventbrite.com or RSVP via email: UnityFoundationAlex@gmail.com. Unfortunately, we can no longer guarantee a meal if you have not RSVP’d in advance.
Modern Trends in Domestic Human Trafficking
Jaco Booyens is a world-renowned international speaker and presenter on several humanitarian issues. In 2001 he founded SHAREtogether.org and Jaco Booyens Ministries to fight the crime of human trafficking and child sexual exploitation. As the oldest brother of a sister who is a sex trafficking survivor, Jaco later produced and directed the feature film 8 DAYS, which his wife wrote as a non-profit film, inspired by actual events of sex trafficking within the United States.
Jaco launched red carpet events to screen the film, bring awareness and donate proceeds to local anti-trafficking organizations within the USA, South Africa, Europe, the Dominican Republic, and 56 countries worldwide. Children have been rescued, brothels were shut down and Jaco became a trusted voice in the anti-sex trafficking community and a voice to liberate women worldwide with over 20-year experience bringing awareness, influencing policy, and fighting crime.
Jaco recently produced and directed the documentary feature film SEX NATION released in March 2023 targeting the root of the sexually immoral movement and culture in America. He weekly appears on local, national, and international Television and Radio shows, Podcasts, and live streams.
Jaco actively fights against child sex trafficking in the USA and globally, giving aid and linking with agencies such as the TSA, FBI, Police departments, Sheriffs, CIA, ICE and Homeland Security SRT, Foreign agencies, and over 172 NGOs in 56 countries around the world.
Jaco is actively involved in legislation reform frequently supporting and consulting Senate and Congress with solutions through gap analysis to transform problematic areas relating to sex trafficking and the education of children. Jaco is actively engaged in the fight to combat trafficking across the U.S. border.