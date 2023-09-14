(Alexandria, MN)--JBM and the Unity Foundation have a very important luncheon set for this Friday, Sept. 15th from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Alexandria.
Be sure to join Jaco Booyens and the Unity Foundation for a luncheon to learn how you can get involved in helping to fight child sex trafficking. JBM is an anti-trafficking organization to redeem the lives of children, victims, survivors, and those creating demand for sexual exploitation. Booyens is a noted international speaker on the subject of child sex trafficking.
Tickets are $15 each and you can RSVP at https://sept23fw.eventbrite.com or by emailing the Unity Foundation at unityfoundationalex@gmail.com.