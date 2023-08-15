Area businesses help in a big way during Stuff the Bus with the United Way

Items collected at just one of the locations at Neighborhood National Bank in Alexandria during Stuff the Bus with the United Way of Douglas and Pope Counties.  (Photo by: Mark Anthony)

(Alexandria, MN)--The United Way of Douglas and Pope Counties wrapped up their Stuff the Bus campaign of securing donated school supplies and backpacks to be distributed to K-12 students in the area.  Monday was pick up day for the boxes at area business. 

One of the locations that had a collection box was at Neighborhood National Bank in Alexandria.  Jewel Townsend, at Neighborhood National Bank, says that they love to support the program and they have some fun doing so to help out our community.

Jewel Townsend of Neighborhood National Bank of Alexandria discusses Stuff the Bus with the United Way of Douglas and Pope Counties.  

Students may register to receive a backpack through Thursday, August 17th at the United Way website.  The items will be distributed in Glenwood on August 21st, and in Alexandria on August 22nd and August 23rd. 

