(Alexandria, MN)--The United Way of Douglas and Pope Counties wrapped up their Stuff the Bus campaign of securing donated school supplies and backpacks to be distributed to K-12 students in the area. Monday was pick up day for the boxes at area business.
One of the locations that had a collection box was at Neighborhood National Bank in Alexandria. Jewel Townsend, at Neighborhood National Bank, says that they love to support the program and they have some fun doing so to help out our community.
Students may register to receive a backpack through Thursday, August 17th at the United Way website. The items will be distributed in Glenwood on August 21st, and in Alexandria on August 22nd and August 23rd.