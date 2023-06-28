(Minneapolis, MN)--Unhealthy air from the Canadian wildfires is setting records in Minnesota. The air quality index returned to dangerous levels yesterday for groups with pre-existing health conditions. It marks the 23rd day with air quality alerts in the state, passing the all-time record two years ago -- 21 days with alerts. More than 18-million acres have burned across Canada. That's land equivalent to around a third of the state of Minnesota.
Unhealthy air quality is affecting millions of people across the Midwest.