Unemployment rate edges up a bit last month

(Courtesy: Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development)

(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota’s unemployment rate ticked up one-tenth of a point in August.  DEED Commission Steve Grove says the state’s job growth paused during the month while losing 3,100 positions on a seasonally adjusted basis.  Grove says job growth has been less consistent than usual coming out of the pandemic.  He maintains the trend toward growth is still strong.  Job losses were seen in construction, manufacturing, trade, and transportation and utilities.

