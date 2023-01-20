(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota reportedly lost jobs and saw its unemployment rate rise slightly in December. This reportedly ended a 14-month streak of growth.
DEED says that Minnesota’s labor force grew slightly in the last month of 2022, however, the state lost jobs overall. The biggest decline was reported to be in the government sector, which lost 6,100 jobs mostly in local government.
Meanwhile, unemployment rate grew 0.2% to 2.5% in December, but remains below the national rate of 3.5%. Official say job gains were in trade, transportation and utilities, finance, education and health services, and leisure and hospitality.