(St. Paul, MN)--The unemployment rate ticked down two-tenths of a point to 2% in May 2022 – a new record low since the metric has been tracked in 1976, according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). The decline in the unemployment rate over the month was entirely due to people moving from unemployment to employment. The labor force participation rate rose from 68.3% to 68.4%.
Nationally, the unemployment rate stayed the same at 3.6% and the labor force participation rate ticked up a tenth of a point to 62.3%.
Minnesota has now gained jobs for eight months in a row. Minnesota gained 6,600 jobs in May, up 0.2% in the last month on a seasonally adjusted basis following the addition of 11,700 jobs (revised down from 11,900) in April. The private sector gained 7,500 jobs, up 0.3%, up from 11,000 in April (revised up from 10,600).
The U.S. gained 390,000 jobs, up 0.3% from April to May, with the private sector adding 333,000 jobs, also up 0.3% on a seasonally adjusted basis.