University of Minnesota expands monitoring following underground explosions

(Courtesy: University of Minnesota)

(Minneapolis, MN)--As students return to the U-of-M’s Minneapolis campus, officials say they’ve expanded monitoring of sanitary sewers for flammable substances. It’s prompted by an underground explosion June 30th that blew off manhole covers on University Avenue and forced evacuation of residents and businesses in the surrounding area. Then on August 2nd, evacuations were again ordered when contractors working in sewer tunnels notified authorities after their gas monitors spiked and they smelled and saw petroleum in the tunnel. Officials say an investigation continues into any and all potential sources. Metropolitan Council Chairman Charlie Zelle says they’re working to put measures in place that provide advance notice of hazardous conditions and protect the public.

Tags