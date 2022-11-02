The Roberts Court won't hear case concerning Alexandria-based company

 Supreme Court of the United States

(Washington, DC) --The U.S. Supreme Court won't hear a Minnesota case disputing the state's qualified immunity doctrine.  The high court denied an appeal Monday filed on behalf of Central Specialties Inc., an Alexandria-based road repair company, against Mohnomen County highway engineer Jonathan Large.  The suit alleged that Large unlawfully detained two of the company's workers in a dispute over truck load limits.  The Supreme Court let stand a lower court ruling that Large "did not act outside the scope of his position."

