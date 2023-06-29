(Evansville, MN)--U.S. Senator Tina Smith is in Evansville today (Thursday) to visit the Main Street Market––a self-service grocery store that was created to combat food desert concerns.
Main Street Market is owned by Alex and Caileen Ostenson, who co-founded the establishment to fulfill a community need and provide locally produced food. Their self-serve model saves on staff costs, provides round the clock access, and builds community investment in the local grocery store. Members pay $75 for an annual membership, which allows 24-hour access, and a phone app can be used to open the door, scan grocery items, and pay. The store also offers traditional hours for non-members.
The visit by Senator Smith will include a discussion on how USDA programs in the Farm Bill can support innovation, strengthen rural grocery stores, and prevent food deserts.
Main Street Market is located at 113 Main St. in Evansville.