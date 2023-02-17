(Undated)-- The recent snow has caused hazardous conditions across portions of Minnesota and North Dakota. The U.S. Postal Service is asking customers for their assistance by clearing snow and ice from walkways, driveways, steps, porches and areas around the mailbox.
Officials say that “slips, trips and falls continue to be the most frequent type of injury sustained by our carriers.” They say to please help mail carriers provide the best delivery service possible, as safely as possible.
In addition, they say when mail service issues occur, we take steps to quickly resolve customer concerns. They say that they gladly work to address any specific issue from the community when brought to their attention and they encourage customers to reach out to their local postal station. Customers can also go to their website usps.com and click on “Contact us” at the bottom of our homepage, or utilize this direct web address: https://usps.force.com/emailus/s/.