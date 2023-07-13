(Minneapolis, MN)--The University of Minnesota is taking steps to boost security across campus. University officials have announced that police staffing will be increased on campus. School leaders are also going to spend this summer re-evaluating which buildings on U of M campuses should be open to the public and which should require special cards for access. The Minnesota Legislature's most recent budget included $10 million dollars to be used to help with campus security at the U of M over the next two years.
U of M officials taking steps to boost security on campus
