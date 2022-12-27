(St. Paul, MN)--The University of Minnesota Medical School is considering its options for a new regional, rural campus for specialty residency programs. The goal of the new location would be to address the growing need for physicians in rural Minnesota. The dean of the U of M medical school and vice president for clinical affairs have presented a non-binding statement of interest regarding the proposed program to the university's Board of Regents earlier this month. The president and chief executive officer of rural healthcare network CentraCare was involved in proposing the program
U of M looking into options for a rural medical campus
