U of M Law School program working on gun violence prevention

(File photo)

(Minneapolis, MN)--A new University of Minnesota Law School program is helping students to work toward gun violence prevention within current laws.  Visiting clinical professor Megan Walsh recently launched the Gun Violence Prevention Law Clinic.  Walsh says the program is one of the first of its kind in the country.  The program is working in partnership with the Minnesota Attorney General's office on several firearms cases.

