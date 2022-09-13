Best Colleges Rankings report shows U of M top 25

(Courtesy: U.S. News and World Report)

(Minneapolis, MN)--The University of Minnesota Twin Cities campus is number 23 among national public universities, the highest in 12 years in just-released rankings from U.S. News and World Report. The Twin Cities campus comes in at number 62 when compared to all public and private institutions. U of M Crookston keeps its number-one status among Midwestern public colleges, and the University of Minnesota Duluth is up eight spots to number 33 among Midwest regional universities, public and private. A global ranking recently rated the U of M's Twin Cities campus as number 44 among universities worldwide. Among national liberal arts colleges, Carleton in Northfield climbed three spots to tie at number six with Bowdoin College in Maine and the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland.

