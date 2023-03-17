(Minneapolis, MN)--The University of Minnesota is considering a tuition hike to cover a shortfall. The university's budget director told lawmakers yesterday that enrollment for 2023 isn't meeting expectations. The school is facing a 24-million dollar shortfall. The university is appealing to the legislature for additional funding.
CANCEL and DELAY
U of M considering a tuition hike due to financial issues
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Two from Texas arrested In Minnesota for alleged stealing spree
- Iverson Insurance Cancellations and Delays
- Snow could impact Minnesota once again by Thursday
- Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the area, 3 to 6 inches of snow possible
- Parts of Minnesota to be impacted by late season winter storm
- Winter Storm Watch is issued for much of the area, snow and strong winds expected
- Child is injured in crash in Todd County over the weekend
- Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of central and west central Minnesota
- Crash in central Minnesota claims life of Avon man
- Osakis man is injured after running into parked snowplow in Lyon County