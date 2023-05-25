U of M is backtracking on program that has excluded white students

(Minneapolis, MN)--The University of Minnesota is backtracking on a graduate studies program that banned white students.  The University had been criticized because of a paid summer internship that was only offered to Native Americans or students of color.  The requirements for the program are no longer race-based and applicants instead have to be U.S. citizen with a minimum three-point-oh GPA. 

A Cornell University law professor who took legal action against the university last week, said the elimination of racially exclusionary language is "a good first step."

