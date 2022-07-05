(St. Cloud, MN) -- A woman is wanted in connection with a double stabbing in central Minnesota. Authorities say that Maritza Lockett is accused of stabbing two people early Sunday morning in a parking lot at Fifth Avenue and First Street South in St. Cloud.
Police say the stabbings happened during a fight that involved multiple people. One female victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The other female victim was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.