(Otter Tail County, MN)--One person is injured following a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Otter Tail County. The crash reportedly took place on Highway 108 and County Road 11 west of Pelican Rapids.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a Mack Semi, driven by Johnathan Phillips, 41, of Leonard, was traveling eastbound on Highway 108, while a Chevrolet Suburban, driven by Samantha Lammers, 21, of Barnesville, was traveling northbound on County Road 11 when the two collided at the intersection.
Lammers reportedly suffered non-life-threatening and was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo. Phillips was not injured.
The crash remained under investigation.