(Carlos Township, MN)--Officials say that one person has been injured in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend in Douglas County.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff Office, the crash took place on Saturday on Highway 29 and 39th Ave. NE in Carlos Township.
A Toyota Avalon was reportedly traveling on Highway 29 at Country Road 20, when it collided with a Dodge Caravan minivan that was traveling Northbound on Highway 29.
A passenger in the Toyota, Dianne Peters, 60, of Burtrum, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria.
No one else was injured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.