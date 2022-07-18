(Becker County, MN)--Two teens reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in Becker County over the weekend.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place Sunday evening north of Detroit Lakes. According to the report, a Honda Fit was traveling northbound on Long Lake Road, while the Volkswagen Jetta was traveling eastbound on Highway 10. The two reportedly collided in the intersection.
Two people in the Honda Fit suffered life-threatening injuries. Two other teens in the Volkswagen suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.