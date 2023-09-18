(Richmond, MN)--Two teens are reportedly taken to the hospital following a crash in central Minnesota over the weekend. The crash took place just after midnight on Sunday morning in Munson Township west of Richmond in Stearns County.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Hyundai Elantra, driven by a 17-year-old female was traveling southbound on Hwy 22 when it lost control and rolled. She along with a 16-year-old were both taken to CentraCare Paynesville in Paynesville for their injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.