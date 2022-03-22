(Sebeka, MN)--Two people have reportedly been seriously injured in a UTV crash in Wadena County. Authorities say that four people were riding a UTV when it rolled near Sebeka.
Officials say that two volunteer firefighters came upon the Polaris Ranger and called for an ambulance.
The driver, a 34-year-old from Nimrod, and front seat passenger were seriously injured in the crash. The child in the front seat was airlifted to Hennepin Healthcare in the Twin Cities. Meanwhile, the driver was taken to Tri-County Healthcare in Wadena and then transferred to another hospital with serious injuries.
Officials say that two other children suffered minor scrapes and bruises. No one in the UTV was reportedly wearing a seatbelt or a helmet.