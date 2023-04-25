(Alexandria, MN)--The Lakes Area Humane Society has two puppies up for adoption!
Here are two puppies that they have up for adoption right now:
Raine & Bennett
These two playful puppies are super sweet and ready for their "fur-ever" homes. Are you looking to add some puppy love to your life? Well now's your opportunity!
They are 3 months old and ready to take on the world. They are little Heinz 57's as we don't know their parents breeds. They are both around 25-28 pounds currently, so they may grow up to be a pretty big size.
Their adoption fees are $450, plus tax:
Included in our adoption fee is:
Heartworm, Lyme, Ehrlichia & Anaplasmosis Test (For adults and puppies over 6 months of age)
Canine Distemper Combo (Distemper-Adenovirus Type 2-Coronavirus-Parvovirus-Leptospirousis)
Bordetella Vaccination (kennel cough)
Deworming
Spay or Neuter
Rabies Vaccination
Veterinary Exam Completed
Heartworm Preventative Given
For more details on adopting Raine or Bennett, call 320-759-2260 or go to their website at: lakesareahumanesociety.org