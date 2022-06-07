(St. Cloud, MN)--St. Could police say two people suffered gunshot injuries during a fight on a basketball court in a city park. K-M-S-P/T-V reports officers responded to Hawks Park Sunday at 5:05 p-m. As they were arriving they saw vehicles and people leaving the park. Witnesses said one shot had been fired. About 15 minutes later police were told two men had shown up at St. Cloud Hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.
Authorities say a 21-year-old St. Cloud man was admitted for treatment of a gunshot wound to his backside. A 28-year-old St. Cloud man was treated and released for a graze wound to his arm.