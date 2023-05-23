(Paynesville, MN)--Authorities have released the names of the victims killed in a motorcycle crash in west central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Highway 55 and collided with a westbound car in Paynesville on Sunay.
The driver of the motorcycle is identified as William Clough, 53, of Mora, along with his passenger Melissa Clough, 49, also from Mora. Officials say both died at the scene.
The driver of the car, Thomas Groby, 60, of Long Prairie, was not injured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.