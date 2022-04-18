(La Grand Township, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that two people were injured in a crash in Douglas County over the weekend.
The crash reportedly took place in La Grand Township on Sunday afternoon. Authorities say a 2012 Buick Verano, driven by Beverly Sirleaf, 36, of Moorhead, was traveling west on I-94 near Alexandria when it lost control and went through the median, and stopped on the east bound shoulder.
Sirleaf along with a passenger, Ahmed Kefel, 34, of Fargo, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria.
The incident remains under investigation.