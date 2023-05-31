(Otter Tail County, MN)--Two people are injured following a crash Tuesday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on westbound Highway 10 in Newton Township near New York Mills. A Chevrolet Malibu and GMC Sierra, driven by Donna Lee, 70, of Sebeka, bptj collided. Officials say that Lee was not injured, but two people in the Malibu from Florida suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were reportedly taken to the hospital in Wadena.
The crash remains under investigation.