(Wadena, MN)--Authorities say that two people were found dead inside a rural Wadena home on Friday. Officials say that they do not believe there is a threat to the general public at this time.
According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, they received a report of two people found dead inside of a home on Friday evening.
Authorities have labeled the ongoing investigation as a "suspicious death," but they have not given any further details at this point.
The names of the two people who were found dead have not been released.