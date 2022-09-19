Two people facing life-threatening injuries following Gophers game

(Courtesy: University of Minnesota)

(Minneapolis, MN) --Two people are reportedly facing life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle after a University of Minnesota football game.  A man and women in their 70s were in a crosswalk Saturday night when a vehicle turned and struck them.  There were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.  Officials say the driver stopped and is cooperating with police.

