Olivia, MN)--It was a tragic Father’s Day in Renville County as authorities investigated two separate apparent drownings in the Minnesota River. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says a body was found caught in a logjam in the river between Morton and Franklin Sunday afternoon.
Then authorities reportedly got another 9-1-1 call approximately two hours later of a possible drowning near Vicksburg County Park. Officers say a young man had been swimming in the river when he began to struggle and went underwater. A search was launched, and the unidentified victim was pulled from the river more than two hours later.