(Sartell, MN)--Authorities say that two people are dead in an apartment fire late last week in central Minnesota. The fire reportedly took place in the 300 block of 11th Avenue East in Sartell late Thursday night. According to the report, first responders found a man's body inside the apartment. There was also an infant that was taken to the hospital where they were also was pronounced dead.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is helping with the investigation.
The America Red Cross is helping out residents in the apartment building that were also impacted by the fire.