(Otter Tail County, MN)--A crash in Otter Tail County near Dalton on Monday has left two people seriously injured. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Ford van with a trailer, driven by a 35-year-old man from Virginia, was traveling westbound along I-94 when the trailer came unhitched. A Freightliner semi was also traveling westbound on I-94 when it struck the trailer that was in the roadway and rolled into the ditch.
The driver of the van along with the driver of the semi both suffered life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the van was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.