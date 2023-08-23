(Sauk Centre, MN)--Authorities say that two people are injured following a crash along I-94 in Sauk Centre. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Tuesday morning. According to the report, a Chevy van and a Ford pickup were both traveling westbound on I-94 when they crashed in the left lane near the Sauk Centre exit.
The pickup driver, David Gardner, 67, of Cottage Grove, escaped injury while his passenger, Jeska Joan, 66, of Roberts, Wisconsin, and the driver of the van, Wade Hicks, 61, of Litchfield, were taken to CentraCare – Sauk Centre with non- life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.