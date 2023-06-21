Crash Wednesday morning in Douglas County injures two people

(La Grand Township, MN)--Two people are injured in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in La Grand Township.  The Minnesota State Patrol says a Ford E-350 was traveling eastbound along I-94 in the left lane and was slowing to turn right into the construction area. A Ford Taurus was also traveling eastbound on I-94  following the E-350. A Cadillac was also traveling eastbound when the it rear-ended the Taurus.  The Taurus then got pushed into the Ford pickup truck. 

Authorities say Jordin Otto, 29, of Hoffman along with Luke Leinen, 26, of Long Prairie, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.  The driver of the Ford was not injured.
 
The crash remains under investigation. 
 

