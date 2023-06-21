(La Grand Township, MN)--Two people are injured in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in La Grand Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Ford E-350 was traveling eastbound along I-94 in the left lane and was slowing to turn right into the construction area. A Ford Taurus was also traveling eastbound on I-94 following the E-350. A Cadillac was also traveling eastbound when the it rear-ended the Taurus. The Taurus then got pushed into the Ford pickup truck.
Two people are injured in three-vehicle crash in construction area
Authorities say Jordin Otto, 29, of Hoffman along with Luke Leinen, 26, of Long Prairie, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
Tags
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Teen dies in crash near Alexandria early Friday morning
- Two people are injured in a two-vehicle crash in Douglas County
- Three people die in two-vehicle crash Sunday in central Minnesota
- Thefts of boat, 2 jet skis in Walworth County believed to be related, authorities say
- Law Enforcement Agencies in North Dakota Have Acquired Millions of Dollars in Military Equipment
- Sgt. Jesse Grabow is back with another "Ask the Trooper"
- Recall issued on frozen sliced strawberries and mixed fruit at Walmart
- Victim is identified in early morning crash Friday near Alexandria
- Woman reportedly shot while waiting at a red light
- FAA investigating a close call between two aircraft at MSP