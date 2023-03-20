(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Hwy. 29 South and Dakota Street in Alexandria on Sunday. Both vehicles were reportedly disabled and two people from Battle Lake received non-life-threatening injuries and were taken by North Memorial Ambulance to Alomere Health in Alexandria.
Officials say a 62-year-old male driver from Belgrade was issued a citation for Failing to Stop for Steady Red Arrow Signal.
The Alexandria Fire Department responded and completed an extrication from one of the vehicles.