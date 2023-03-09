(Elrosa, MN)--A crash Wednesday afternoon near Elrosa in Stearns County has left two people injured. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevy Avalanche, driven by Stephanie Teben, 27, of Hawick, and a Buick Lesabre, driven by Karen Rademacher, 54, of Belgrade, were both traveling southbound on Highway 71 when the Chevy Avalanche reportedly rear-ended the Buick at the intersection of County Road 14.
Teben along with a 2-year-old passenger were both taken to Sauk Centre CentraCare in Sauk Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Belgrade Police Department, Elrosa Fire and Rescue, and Sauk Centre Ambulance responding to the scene.
The roads were reportedly wet at the time of the crash.