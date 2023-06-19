(Douglas County, MN)--On Sunday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a two-vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of County Road 3 NE and County Road 36 NE. When deputies arrived, they found that an SUV and a Can Am UTV were involved in an accident at the intersection.
The driver and passenger of the Can Am were treated by North Ambulance and Parkers Prairie Ambulance at the scene and taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.