(Otter Tail County, MN)--Two people are injured when a driver crashed into an Amish horse-drawn buggy in Otter Tail County. According to the report, a 42-year-old woman from Deer Creek was driving a Ford Explorer SUV on County Hwy 50 on Wednesday when she crested a hill only to see the buggy at the bottom of the slope going the same direction.
Officials say the driver braked and swerved in an attempt to avoid hitting the buggy, but struck it with the right side of her SUV.
The passenger compartment reportedly overturned in the crash. Authorities say a 56-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman who were taken to Tri County Hospital in Wadena for treatment.
Officials say that the roads were slippery at the time of the crash.